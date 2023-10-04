10 arrested in Houston County human trafficking investigation

PERRY, Ga. — Ten people were arrested after a multi-agency online undercover investigation named “Operation Southern Comfort” that targeted sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers.

The operation was coordinated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the Perry police department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division, and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrestees, ranging in age from 23 to 68, traveled with the intent to purchase sex or sell sex commercially.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with Pandering:

Carl Barnard Henry, age 34, of Unadilla, Georgia

Alvin Lamonte Payne, age 48, of Kathleen, Georgia

Jose Dejesus Casillas, age 44, of Warner Robins, Georgia

Timothy Wayne Kinard, age 55, of Vienna, Georgia

Michael Anderson Seymour, age 68, of Albany, Georgia

Julius Lamont Barnes, age 49, of Kathleen, Georgia

Trey Austin Jaylen Whitehead, age 23, of Perry, Georgia (also charged with obstruction)

Jeremy Dashawn Johnson, age 31, of Unadilla, Georgia

Stephen Greenfield, age 52, of Byron, Georgia

One woman, age 39, of Byron, GA, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Additional charges and arrests may follow.

