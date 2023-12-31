Georgia man stabs man to death, substantially injures woman, GBI says

TOCCOA, Ga. — A man was killed and a woman was substantially injured after a man stabbed them, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said.

It happened on Thursday morning at around 7:30 a.m. on Bart Holcomb Road in Toccoa.

The GBI said it was called by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office about the stabbing incident.

When the GBI deputies arrived, they found the suspect, Christopher Vaughn locked inside a room. He was then taken into custody.

Deputies also found 63-year-old William James Vaughn dead in the home. Additionally, 62-year-old Janet Lynn Vaugh was found substantially injured and she was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a verbal domestic call at the same home earlier in the day.

Vaughn was taken to the Stephens County Jail.

