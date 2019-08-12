GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Walker County

ROSSVILLE, Ga. - GBI NEWS RELEASE:
On Sunday, August 11, 2019, at approximately 9:50 PM, the GBI was requested by the Walker County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred at 217 Clair street, Rossville, GA.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 9:40 PM, a Walker County Sheriff's deputy was shot by Sherman Travis Thomas, age 47, of Chickamauga, GA while responding to a domestic call. The deputy and the responding deputy fired multiple rounds at Thomas, hitting Thomas several times after he fired multiple times at the deputies first. The deputy and shooter were both transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. The Walker County deputy is in stable condition. Thomas is in critical condition.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Walker County District Attorney's Office for review.
