GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Paulding County

DALLAS, Ga. - On Friday, August 16, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that deputies responded to 2562 Hwy 101 North, Dallas, GA at approximately 8:52 p.m., in reference to a domestic situation involving Travis Payne, 22, of Dallas, GA, threatening family members. Deputies arrived on scene to find Payne's family members outside the residence. As deputies entered the residence, Payne approached the deputies with a firearm in his hand in a life threatening manner. Deputies gave verbal commands for Payne to drop his weapon. A deputy fired at Payne multiple times, striking him. Payne was transported to an Atlanta area hospital by air ambulance in critical condition.
No officers were injured during this incident.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Paulding County District Attorney's Office for review.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}