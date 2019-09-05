GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in McCaysville

GBI NEWS RELEASE:
On Friday August 30, 2019, at around midnight, the McCaysville Police Department responded to a report of an armed man who forcibly entered the residence of a female located a 85 Darry Street, Apartment 4C, McCaysville, Fannin County, GA. Upon arrival, officers learned that James Larry Parris, Jr., age 50, forcibly entered the residence of his ex-wife, Carrie Parris. James Parris held Carrie Parris, her friend Larry Timothy Long, and a 14 year old juvenile hostage.
James Parris fired a shot in the residence during the incident. McCaysville police officers made contact with James Parris and attempted to negotiate his surrender. During the stand-off, James Parris pointed a shotgun at the officers and was subsequently shot. James Parris was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
No officers were injured during this incident.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}