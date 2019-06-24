GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. - GBI NEWS RELEASE:
On Thursday, June 20, 2019, at approximately 1:37 PM, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer involved shooting.
Preliminary information indicates that deputies received a 911 call in reference to a stolen vehicle and domestic disturbance at 2004 Parkway Place Dr, Statesboro, GA. Upon arrival, Joseph Goff, age 28 had already fled in the stolen car. Deputies received information that Goff was headed towards Portal, GA. A Bulloch County deputy eventually located him at the Dollar General at 27095 US Highway 80 W, Portal, GA. During the encounter, Goff brandished a firearm. A deputy provided verbal commands for Goff to drop his weapon. Goff did not comply with those commands and pointed the weapon at the deputy. Early information indicates that one deputy fired his service weapon. Goff fired one shot through his chin, causing severe self-inflicted injuries. He was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital via helicopter where he remains in critical condition.
No officers were injured in this incident.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.
