0 GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Augusta

NEWS RELEASE FROM GBI:

On Saturday, January 12, 2019, the GBI was requested by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer involved shooting. At approximately 11:14 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Cross Court in Augusta regarding a domestic dispute call. When deputies arrived at the residence, they learned that the male part of the dispute had left the scene. A short time later a deputy spotted the vehicle occupied by the male subject in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The male refused to stop, and a short vehicle pursuit took place. The pursuit ended when the vehicle driven by the male crashed at the intersection of Jackson Road and Sycamore Drive.

The male subject then fled the scene on foot with the deputy in pursuit. While fleeing from the deputy the male subject fired a weapon at the deputy. The male subject continued to flee from the deputy and a short time later entered the Heritage Circle Apartment complex. Several other deputies responded to the area of the apartment complex and attempted to locate the male subject. The male subject was eventually located hiding behind one of the apartment buildings. As deputies approached the male subject he fired in the direction of the deputies. Four deputies returned fire striking the male subject in the leg. Deputies provided first aid to the male subject until EMS could respond. The male subject was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.

A records check revealed the male subject had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. After being medically cleared, the male subject was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. No deputies involved in this incident were injured.

The names of the deputies involved and the male subject will be released later.

Once the GBI completes the investigation it will be turned over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

