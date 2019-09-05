GBI: Deputies shoot man who escaped custody in South Georgia

CLINCH COUNTY, Ga. - A man who escaped custody in South Georgia was shot Wednesday after he was confronted by Clinch County deputies.
Jamie Dean Fountain, 29, was trying to drive away from the deputies when they fired at his vehicle, according to the GBI. He was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fla., where he was stable Thursday.
Authorities had been looking for Fountain since he slipped custody in Clinch County on Monday, GBI special agent Mark Pro said in a news release. It was not clear if Fountain was arrested or if he was being detained when he broke free.
Details on the escape were not released.
Deputies spotted Fountain in his vehicle around 1 p.m. Wednesday and tried to catch him, Pro said.
"Fountain attempted to flee in the vehicle and two deputies fired at the vehicle, striking Fountain," he said.
No deputies were injured. Clinch County requested the GBI's help to investigate the officer-involved shooting, the 55th such investigation the state agency has opened this year.
Clinch County borders Florida, and its county seat, Homerville, is about 35 miles northeast of Valdosta.
