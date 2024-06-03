Gas prices remain the same as a week ago as summer nears

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia remained static over the last week, according to data from AAA.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average of $3.36 per gallon for unleaded gas. This is the same figure as a week ago.

This price is 10 cents below where it was a month ago.

On average, it costs drivers an average of $50.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gas.

As of Monday, the most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.46), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.40), and Atlanta ($3.38).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Rome ($3.27), Dalton ($3.24), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.16).

AAA spokesperson Montrae Waters says gas prices are likely to continue to drop slowly in the coming weeks.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state,” Waters said. “With the Memorial Day travel weekend now in our rearview mirror, it appears that gas prices are steadfastly continuing their gradual descent. But heads up, June 1st kicked off the Atlantic Hurricane season and it’s going to be a busy one. If a storm hits the Gulf Coast, where lots of oil is produced and refined, we could see a spike in prices.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta water outage in its third day as crews work to repair water main break

©2024 Cox Media Group