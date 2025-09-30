Friends of the Michigan church shooting suspect say he long carried hatred toward Mormon faith

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (AP) — The man who opened fire in a Michigan church and killed four people while setting it ablaze long harbored hatred toward the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to longtime friends, and told a stranger who showed up at his door days before that attack that Mormons were the "antichrist."

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, began making those sentiments known years ago following his return from Utah where he dated but later broke up with a girlfriend who was a member of the Mormon faith, two childhood friends said Tuesday. Sanford had moved to Utah after leaving the Marines and told his friends he had become addicted to methamphetamines.

No longer the happy-go-lucky kid who was voted class clown of their graduating class, Sanford routinely spouted off about his grievances against the church, his friends said. The first time they heard it was at a wedding thirteen years ago.

“We were like, ‘come on,’ we don’t want to hear this,” said Bobby Kalush, who grew up down the road from Sanford. “When he came back from Utah, he was a completely different person.”

Just six days before Sunday's attack, those grudges were still boiling at the surface, said Kris Johns, a city council candidate who described a bizarre brush with Sanford while door knocking for his campaign.

The two were speaking at Sanford’s home in Burton about gun rights when Sanford physically leaned in, Johns said, and asked, “What do you know about Mormons?”

For close to 15 minutes, Sanford spoke in controlled and calm tones about the Mormon faith, saying he was concerned about their beliefs while expressing that he was a Christian. Sanford then said he believed that Mormons are the “antichrist,” according to Johns.

“That’s something I’ll never forget,” he said.

Police have released very few details about Sanford, who died after being shot by officers, and have refused to discuss what might have motivated the attack at the church, which was set reduced to rubble in Grand Blanc Township, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Detroit.

On Tuesday, Sanford’s family released a statement through a lawyer, expressing condolences. “No words can adequately convey our sorrow for the victims and their families,” they said.

Changes started after the Marine Corps

Sanford served four years in the Marine Corps after enlisting in 2004 and deployed once to Iraq for seven months, according to military records. His commander during the deployment, David Hochheimer, said the unit never saw combat or incoming fire. “It was a relatively quiet time,” he said on Tuesday.

Sanford moved to Utah shortly after leaving the military. His friends said they noticed a change after he moved back home, thinking his battle with addiction was to blame. Kalush said his friend was no longer the “short, stocky ball of energy” who once bought dozens of flowers to give out to girls before the homecoming dance.

Around bonfires with friends, it wasn't unusual for Sanford to start talking about how Mormons were going to take over, said Frances Tersigni, who along with his twin brother was among Sanford's best friends.

“It was just so random. It was like, ‘Why Mormons dude?’” Tersigni said. “It's hard to explain. We didn’t take it serious.”

But there were no signs that he was a threat to anyone, Tersigni said. An avid hunter, Sanford was married now and raising a child at home.

“He never once, never, said ‘I’ve got to do something,’” he said. “There's a Jake we all knew, and there was one who was hidden. It wasn’t apparent to us.”

Victims include devoted grandfathers

Federal investigators remained at the church Tuesday as heavy machinery began moving debris from the church.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the four people who died or the eight people — ages 6 to 78 — who were wounded and expected to survive. Among the wounded were a father and his young son, according to a GoFundMe post.

One of those who died was being remembered as a grandfather who adored spending time with his family. John Bond, a Navy veteran, was well-known in the community and loved golfing and trains, according to friends organizing fundraising for the family.

Another victim was identified by family and friends as Pat Howard, 77, of Holly, Michigan. He attended the service with his wife, Kitty, who was not wounded during the attack, family friend Cara Carrubba told The Associated Press.

"Uncle Pat was so many things. ... In my mind I see him mid conversation, his eyebrows raised, his eyes bright and a smile just starting to show," niece Maureen Seliger said on Facebook.

Michigan community comes together

Jeffrey Schaub, bishop of the Grand Blanc church, said in a video posted Monday that the attack has left the community reeling.

“As you can expect our members are quite shaken in spirit and in body,” he said. “And it hurts.”

There has been an outpouring of support from different faith communities, he said. “It was very humbling to see how much good there is in the world today and that, above all, we are all children of the same Father in heaven,” he said, with a tremor in his voice.

Sanford drove his truck into the church’s brick wall while members were gathered inside Sunday morning. He apparently used gas to start the fire and also had explosive devices, said James Dier of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Flames and smoke poured from the church for hours after the attack.

Jerry Eaton, 78, who lives across the street, sheltered seven people who fled the church, including a mother with her four young children. He was watching television when he heard the shooting.

“I’ve done a lot of hunting, so I know the sound of gunfire,” he said. “As much as I didn’t want to believe it, that’s exactly what it sounded like.”

White reported from Detroit. Associated Press reporter John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio; contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.