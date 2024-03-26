Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship struck it, sending vehicles into water

BALTIMORE — (AP) — A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a large boat collided with it early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a large vessel crashed into the bridge, catching on fire before sinking and causing multiple vehicles to fall into the water below, according to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

The Baltimore mayor said emergency personnel were on scene and rescue efforts were underway.

