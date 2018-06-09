Fitness enthusiast incorporates wine into her workout; social media reacts

Why whine at the thought of working out when you can "wine" while working out?
A video of a Tennessee woman working out with a huge glass of wine is taking over the internet.
Fitness enthusiast Megan Vaughan from Clarksville, Tennessee, is seen in the video rewarding each squat with a sip of red wine.
The video has been shared over 2,000 times with thousands of comments. Some commenters said it's a great idea, while others said they would be hesitant to try.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}