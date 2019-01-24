SPRINGVILLE, Ala. - Authorities are actively searching for an inmate who escaped Wednesday from the St. Clair Correctional Facility.
According to officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections, they’re working with state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, to search for Corey Aris Davis.
Davis escaped Wednesday from the facility in Springville, Alabama.
The #ADOC is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to search for Corey Aris Davis who escaped from the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/xK0mjv515T— Alabama Department of Corrections (@ALCorrections) January 24, 2019
Authorities said anyone who sees Davis should call 911 or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
The St. Clair Correctional Facility is about two hours from Atlanta.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}