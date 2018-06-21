  • Extreme flooding slams Pennsylvania, state of emergency declared for some areas

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH, Penn. - Extreme flooding slammed parts of Pennsylvania Wednesday as relentless rain and storms hovered over for hours. 

    Video showed water rolling through one parking lot in Bethel Park, just south of Pittsburgh. 

    The water is so powerful, it flipped an SUV. Other cars floated away in the current.

    First responders rescued more than 60 people Wednesday.

