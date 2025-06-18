EU summons Russia envoy over attack of a diplomat in Vladivostok

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union has summoned Russia's envoy to Brussels for an explanation after one of the bloc's officials was attacked in the eastern city of Vladivostok last month, an EU spokesperson said Wednesday.

The diplomat was attacked on May 26. Their name, nationality and medical condition weren't provided. German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that the official was a Romanian woman who had traveled to the city on official business.

Der Spiegel said that the woman was attacked after leaving her hotel for an early morning walk. It said a car pulled up alongside her, and that two men got out. She was threatened, and then beaten up. The men were believed to work for Russian security authorities, the news magazine said, citing EU diplomatic sources.

“We condemn any violence against EU diplomats. They must be able to carry out their duties free from fear and intimidation,” EU spokesperson Anitta Hipper said. “The safety of our staff is paramount, and we will continue to review the protection of our diplomatic staff.”

Russia’s representative in Brussels was summoned “for clarifications.” No further details were provided.

