ATLANTA - Sunday was a nice and quiet finish to the first weekend of spring, but a chance of rain and thunderstorms will return to start the workweek.
Severe Weather Team 2 says a cold front starts to move in Monday and isolated storms can't be ruled out.
"Our primary threats include large hail, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours," meteorologist Katie Walls said.
We're using Georgia's most powerful weather radar to track when rain and possible thunderstorms will move into your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News.
Monday morning's commute is looking dry. Thereafter, showers move in. The best risk for storms, some of which could be strong, arrives in the afternoon and evening. I'll be updating that threat tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/hpB37oSUQo— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 24, 2019
Highs for Sunday reached the mid- to upper 70s. Clouds will continue to increase overnight, with lows in the upper 40s to mid -50s.
The cold front will begin to move out Monday night, and cooler air will follow it. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
