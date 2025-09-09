Eczema prevalence and laundry practices: Navigating skin health in an era of rising allergies

Allergies are becoming more common in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics, nearly 1 in 3 adults and over 1 in 4 children have been diagnosed with a seasonal allergy, eczema, or food allergy.

Eczema is a chronic skin condition that affects up to 10% of adults and up to 20% of children. It's more than just dry skin. Eczema can lead to painful itching, inflammation, and recurring flare-ups triggered by common irritants. For many, it affects sleep, comfort, and daily life. Certain populations feel the impact even more strongly. For example, Black and non-Hispanic children are more likely to experience both food allergies and higher rates of eczema.

Even clean laundry can be a source of discomfort for people with eczema because many detergents and fabric products contain dyes or fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin. While most people don't think twice about what goes into a detergent bottle, those ingredients can have a real effect on skin health.

In this article, HeySunday breaks down how seemingly harmless household products can contribute to eczema symptoms and what you can do to make your laundry routine safer for your skin.

Understanding eczema: Prevalence, burden, and triggers

Eczema is one of the most common chronic skin conditions in the United States. It affects an estimated 16.5 million adults nationwide, with about 6.6 million experiencing moderate to severe symptoms. For many, this isn't just the occasional patch of dry skin, but a persistent issue that can seriously interfere with comfort, sleep, and everyday life.

Eczema often begins in childhood but can appear at any age. Flare-ups are unpredictable and uncomfortable, and while the exact cause isn't fully understood, the condition is strongly linked to a compromised skin barrier and an overactive immune response. This makes the skin more vulnerable to irritation and infection and more reactive to environmental triggers.

One of the biggest challenges with eczema is identifying and avoiding those triggers. Flare-ups can happen after exposure to anything from pollen and pet dander to stress or sweat. But some of the most common culprits are hiding in plain sight, inside your home.

Many household products are loaded with chemicals that can aggravate eczema-prone skin. These often include synthetic fragrances, dyes, and preservatives, which are known irritants for people with sensitive skin. Because these products are used regularly and come into direct contact with clothing, towels, and bedding, their effects can be long-lasting.

Understanding how eczema works and what can trigger it is the first step in reducing flare-ups. By paying attention to what's in the products you use every day, especially in your laundry routine, you can better protect your skin and keep symptoms in check.

Laundry products and eczema: What to know

Laundry products come into daily contact with your skin, so what's in them matters, especially for people with eczema.

Why laundry products matter

For people with eczema, laundry can be a hidden source of skin irritation. Many mainstream laundry products are packed with ingredients that trigger flare-ups. Fragrances and dyes are among the most common irritants. Even products labeled "unscented" or "gentle" can still include masking fragrances designed to cover up chemical smells, which may still irritate sensitive skin.

Beyond scents and colors, some detergents contain harsh preservatives and other concerning chemicals. While not always listed on ingredient labels, its presence raises red flags for those with chronic skin conditions like eczema.

When you're wearing clothes, sleeping on sheets, or drying off with towels washed in these products, your skin stays in close contact with potential triggers. That ongoing exposure can lead to persistent irritation and worsen eczema symptoms over time.

What to look for in laundry products

Switching to skin-friendly laundry products can make a noticeable difference. Look for detergents that are labeled:

Fragrance-free. These products contain no added scent or masking fragrance.

These products contain no added scent or masking fragrance. Dye-free. Dyes serve no cleaning purpose and are common skin irritants.

Dyes serve no cleaning purpose and are common skin irritants. Hypoallergenic. This label suggests the product is formulated to minimize allergic reactions, but it's not regulated, so always double-check the ingredients.

The National Eczema Association elaborates on the specific ingredients to look out for in their Ecz-clusion List. Examples include bacitracin, benzocaine and 30 others that are known irritants and allergans. By choosing the right laundry products, you can remove a major trigger from your daily routine and give your skin a better chance to stay calm and clear.

Best laundry practices for people with eczema

Even with the right detergent, how you do your laundry can make a big difference in reducing symptoms. Small changes to your routine can help lessen skin irritation and prevent flare-ups.

Choosing the right detergent is a good place to start. Liquid detergents and fragrance-free plant-based laundry sheets are generally better options for people with eczema because they tend to leave behind less residue than powders. That leftover buildup, even in tiny amounts, can stick to clothes and trigger irritation once it touches your skin.

It's also smart to wash new clothes before wearing them. Newly bought clothes may still carry finishing chemicals or dust from manufacturing and shipping. A quick wash helps remove potential irritants before they come into contact with your body.

Another simple improvement is running an extra rinse cycle. This step helps ensure that all detergent is thoroughly washed out of fabrics. It's especially helpful for bedding, towels, and underwear—items that stay close to your skin for long periods.

While it might be tempting to reach for that floral-scented fabric softener or a fresh-smelling dryer sheet, it's best to skip those kinds altogether. These products often contain a mix of artificial fragrances, preservatives, and other chemicals that can irritate sensitive skin. However, there are a number of non-toxic, fragrance-free options that are available.

Here is a recap of a few eczema-friendly laundry habits to keep in mind:

Use laundry detergent sheets or liquids. These dissolve more easily and are less likely to leave residue behind.

These dissolve more easily and are less likely to leave residue behind. Wash new clothes. This removes lingering chemicals and potential irritants from the fabric.

This removes lingering chemicals and potential irritants from the fabric. Add an extra rinse. It helps wash away leftover detergent that might otherwise cling to clothing.

It helps wash away leftover detergent that might otherwise cling to clothing. Choose the right fabric softeners and dryer sheets. Mainstream options often contain harsh ingredients that can cause flare-ups, so choose ones specifically designed to be gentle on skin.

These simple steps can help keep your clothes and skin as clean and comfortable as possible.

Public health trends and future directions

Eczema and allergies continue to be significant public health concerns in the U.S., and the numbers aren't showing signs of decline. According to the CDC, rates of eczema and other allergic conditions have remained high and may even be rising among some populations. With millions affected, the demand for safer, gentler consumer products is growing.

This steady prevalence has sparked broader conversations about how everyday exposures may contribute to chronic skin issues. While eczema is a complex condition with many causes, researchers and public health agencies are paying closer attention to the role that environmental irritants, especially in common household items, may play in triggering or worsening symptoms.

Regulators are starting to act. One example is the Environmental Protection Agency, which is working to limit 1,4-dioxane, a chemical byproduct in some cleaning and personal care products. The EPA says it poses an unreasonable risk to human health and is updating risk evaluations and tightening safety standards to cut exposure.

At the same time, consumer awareness is helping to drive change. More people are seeking out transparent ingredient lists and opting for products labeled "fragrance-free," "dye-free," and "hypoallergenic." Brands are responding by offering cleaner formulations, and advocacy groups like the National Eczema Association are working to guide families toward safer choices.

As public attention grows, so does the potential for positive change. Better regulation, smarter shopping, and more accessible education can all help reduce exposure to known irritants and improve the quality of life for people with eczema and other sensitivities.

Managing eczema through informed choices

For the millions dealing with eczema, small everyday choices, like how you do laundry, can make a big difference. Picking the right detergent, skipping harsh additives, and tweaking your wash routine can all help calm irritated skin and prevent flare-ups.

As allergies and eczema become more common, staying informed matters more than ever. Knowing which ingredients trigger reactions, reading labels closely, and following advice from reliable sources gives people the tools to manage their skin health.

There's no universal fix, but awareness is a solid first step. Making thoughtful decisions about the products we use can turn a home into a more comfortable place for sensitive skin.

