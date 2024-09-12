Earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An earthquake was felt widely in the Los Angeles area Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary 4.7 magnitude quake centered 4 miles (7 kilometers) north of Malibu.

The temblor was about 7 miles (11 kilometers) below the surface, USGS said. The jolt was felt as far as 45 miles (72 kilometers) away in Orange County.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said it was actively monitoring the quake and checking for any damage. A number of quakes have hit the area this year. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake in August was felt from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms

