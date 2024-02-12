Diamondback Energy to buy Endeavor in $26 billion deal to create a Permian drilling giant

Diamondback Energy will buy rival Endeavor Energy Resources in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $26 billion to create a drilling giant in the Southwest United States.

The transaction includes approximately 117.3 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $8 billion in cash.

Shareholders of Diamondback Energy Inc. are expected to own about 60.5% of the combined company, while Endeavor’s equity holders are anticipated to own approximately 39.5%.

It will be based in Midland, Texas.

The boards of both companies approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.