BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year's Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.
State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges.
Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside.
Satz said the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at $102,000.
TRENDING STORIES:
Nikolas Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack.
He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}