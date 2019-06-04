  • Deputy who failed to confront gunman during Parkland massacre arrested

    BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year's Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

    State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges.

    Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside.

    Satz said the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at $102,000.

    Nikolas Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack.

    He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

