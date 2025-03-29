Daughter of woman killed by undocumented immigrant says shooter deserves death penalty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury has charged a man for a Cobb County grandmother’s murder.

Hector Sagastume Rivas is now charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, rape, aggravated sexual battery and necrophilia.

Cobb County District Attorney Sonya Allen said in a statement Friday, “[T]his is a truly heinous crime – one that has left our community shaken.”

“I, personally, want him to suffer the way she suffered,” Derranish Banks said.

Banks is the daughter of Camillia Williams.

Investigators said they found Williams’ body dumped in the bushes in a Marietta neighborhood on March 13. They arrested Rivas five days later.

Thursday, a Cobb County Grand Jury indicted him.

“What state of mind were you in to even think about doing what you did to her like that?” Banks said. “That’s sick.”

Williams’ family is in Louisiana. They said she moved to metro Atlanta less than a decade ago.

Rivas came here from Honduras in 2021, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Border patrol arrested him. He was a no-show for his immigration hearing in 2023, according to U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

Now, DHS is prepared to deport him if he gets out of jail through bond or exoneration.

“Let me be clear, this is a case about the severity of the crime and holding an individual accountable for his horrific acts,” Allen said. “Everyone is equal under the law, and we will prosecute this case based on the evidence and the harm done.”

“I think he deserves the death penalty,” Banks said. “I, honestly, don’t feel like death is enough for him. I don’t feel like that’s enough. I feel like that’s too easy.”

Williams’ family must focus on getting her body back to Louisiana for burial. An online fundraiser helped them collect $1,100 dollars by Friday night.

