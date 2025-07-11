Cuban women embrace extravagant nail art despite economic hardships

HAVANA — (AP) — Cuban women are embracing extravagant nail art with many willing to spend the money to have extremely long and intricate nails despite the economic obstacles.

While over-the-top nail designs have long been common elsewhere, in Cuba they stand out because most Cubans have little disposable income and procuring the embellishments isn't easy.

A deepening economic crisis makes almost every aspect of life in Cuba challenging for the population; long lines for buses, power outages and shortages are part of everyday life on the island.

For those who have mastered the work, whether from online video tutorials or visiting manicurists from other countries, extravagant nails have become an important source of income in Cuba's limited private economy.

Recently, Cuban manicurist Marisel Darias Valdés spent nearly six hours applying and decorating the acrylic extensions for a client.

She set up a nail salon at her home in Havana, where she displays the specialized, imported products that are expensive and very difficult to obtain in the city.

The nails that Darias decorated for her client, Mariam Camila Sosa, were at least an inch (2.5 centimeters) long. Sosa chose the cartoon character Sponge Bob because it is her daughter’s favorite. The designs of the paintings and nail decorations are varied and all handmade.

With this level of detail, Darias said she could not handle more than two clients per day.

“Before it was a half-hour service,” she said. “They were table manicures, natural paint and that’s it; now it’s all become art, it’s not just fix them and you’re done.”

“Cuban women are very vain. They may lack food, but their nails, hair, eyelashes, and feet always have to be well-groomed,” Darias said.

There is no official figure on the number of these specialized businesses, but since the pandemic, the small private spaces have flourished, and some have turned it into an art form.

Manicurists have also learned to become content creators with sophisticated social media accounts to promote and sell their services, taking advantage of Cuba's not-always-reliable connection to the internet.

Manicurist Dayana Roche showcases some of her numerous social media postings.

“It is the fundamental tool to attract the public, the clients. And you have to create a lot of content (on social media) networks because that’s where everyone sees your work,” said Roche.

It’s a way of earning a living. Some are university graduates, but this job offers a good alternative to low wages in a tough economic scenario.

Each client agrees with their manicurist on the cost of the service, which can range from $10 to $40. That’s a lot of money in a country where a monthly state salary is around 5,000 Cuban pesos (about $13), although many families rely on remittances from relatives abroad and state subsidies.

The materials are brought into Cuba from the United States or Panama by the manicurists themselves or relatives, or they are bought from resellers in Cuba. A small bottle of professional nail polish alone can cost $15.

Miralys Maura Cruz and her sister go about their daily domestic chores with surprising agility despite their crystal-adorned 2-inch nails.

“Without my nails, I’m nobody, I know they are not cheap, and nails are a luxury, it’s my luxury,” said Cruz.

