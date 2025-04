CSX profit drops 27% as railroad shipments decline in the first quarter

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — CSX railroad's profit fell 27% in the first quarter as two major construction projects contributed to a decline in shipments.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said it earned $646 million net income, or 34 cents per share, during the quarter. That's down from $880 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago, and the results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The analysts surveyed by FactSet Research predicted CSX would earn 37 cents a share.

CSX is in the middle of expanding a key tunnel in Baltimore, so it will be able to carry double-stacked shipping containers, and the railroad is completing repairs related to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

CSX said the volume of shipments it delivered slipped 1%, and revenue dropped 7% to $3.42 billion as coal and fuel surcharge revenue fell. That also came in lower than the $3.45 billion that analysts expected.

CSX is one of the nation's largest railroads with tracks crisscrossing the Eastern United States.

