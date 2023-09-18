What Is the Median Wealth of a U.S. Household?

For the past couple of years, Americans have had to cope with sky-high inflation. And many of us are left wondering if we are doing enough to save for our future.
What Is the Median Wealth of American Householders?
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its Wealth of Households report. This report provides a 2021 snapshot of what U.S. households have accumulated in wealth (defined as all assets minus debts) according to their age. Let's take a look:
|Age of Householder
|Dollar Amount
|Under 35
|$30,500
|35 to 44
|$126,900
|45 to 54
|$186,000
|55 to 64
|$276,000
|65 to 69
|$341,400
|70 to 74
|$373,900
|75 and Over
|$315,900
How Can I Make Extra Money Right Now?
Do you have some catching up to do? If so, you may be wondering how you can make extra money to boost your savings. Here are some ideas:
Make Money Online With These Websites
- Swagbucks – Read our Swagbucks review.
- MyPoints – Read our MyPoints review.
- Survey Junkie – Read our Survey Junkie review.
- Mechanical Turk (MTurk) – Read our MTurk review.
Download a Money-Making App
There are plenty of apps that allow you to make money by doing micro-tasks like mystery shopping, transcribing speech to text and more.
Here are some apps that you can download to make money by doing various tasks:
- Field Agent – Read our Field Agent review.
- ClickWorker – Read our ClickWorker review.
- Rev.com – Read our Rev review.
Drive and Earn
Perhaps you know someone who makes money as a driver for Lyft or Uber or some other rideshare company. All you need is a driver's license, a good-condition vehicle and a passed background check. Here are some options:
- DoorDash – Read our DoorDash driver review.
- Grubhub – Read our Grubhub driver review.
- Postmates — Read our Postmates review.
- Uber Eats
Final Thoughts
No matter how much or how little your household has squirreled away, it is never too late to follow the sage advice of money expert Clark Howard and start spending less and saving more.
Do you want to learn and earn? Read our guide on how to make extra money.
The post What Is the Median Wealth of a U.S. Household? appeared first on Clark Howard.