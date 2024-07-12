Total Wireless Rebrands With Unlimited Plans from $40 & Five-Year Price Guarantee

This month, Verizon announced that Total Wireless has rebranded from Total by Verizon. The rebrand includes a new name and logo as well as new unlimited plans, a five-year price guarantee and other new perks.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at what’s changed at Total Wireless.

Total Wireless Introduces Price Guarantee, Free Fourth Lines & Unlimited Data for $40

Two years ago, Total Wireless was rebranded to Total by Verizon. Earlier this month, the company rebranded again as Total Wireless. In addition to changing the company's name and logo, Total Wireless is also offering a new selection of unlimited plans and new customer perks.

Here are the biggest changes taking place at Total Wireless:

Five-Year Price Guarantee

Beginning this month, new customers can get any plan with Total Wireless and the base plan price (including taxes and fees) is guaranteed for five years.

This summer, AT&T and T-Mobile have both announced price hikes to older plans. Total Wireless' five-year price guarantee is a way to combat price hikes and help customers avoid unexpected changes to their plan price.

According to the price guarantee details, new subscribers who have not activated Total Wireless or Total by Verizon service within the last 90 days are eligible. The price guarantee doesn’t apply to any promotions, add-ons, features or discounts (including autopay discounts). Additionally, the price guarantee may drop if your service is canceled.

Unlimited Data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network

Total Wireless' new lineup of unlimited plans includes unlimited access to Verizon's 5G network. Customers on the Base 5G Unlimited plan may notice slower data temporarily in times of traffic. However Total 5G Unlimited and 5G+ Unlimited plans include unlimited high-speed data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Here are the new plans available at Total Wireless along with their monthly prices, download speeds, multiline discounts and included perks:

Plan Base 5G Unlimited Total 5G Unlimited Total 5G+ Unlimited Price for One Line $40 $55 ($50 with autopay) $65 ($60 with autopay) Data Unlimited (slows with network congestion) Unlimited Unlimited Download Speeds 5G: 34-149 Mbps

4G LTE: 9-69 Mbps 5G: 34-149 Mbps

4G LTE: 9-69 Mbps 5G Ultra Wideband: 215-702 Mbps

5G: 34-149 Mbps

4G LTE: 9-69 Mbps Hotspot 5GB 15GB Unlimited Multiline Discount 2 Lines: $40/line

3 Lines: $33.33/line

4 Lines: $25/line

5 Lines: $23/line 2 Lines: $42.50/line

3 Lines: $36.67/line

4 Lines: $27.50/line

5 Lines: $25/line 2 Lines: $47.50/line

3 Lines: $40/line

4 Lines: $30/line

5 Lines: $27/line International Calling to 85+ destinations, texting to 200+ destinations, and roaming in Canada & Mexico Calling to 85+ destinations, texting to 200+ destinations, and roaming in Canada & Mexico



Plus roaming in 15+ countries Calling to 85+ destinations, texting to 200+ destinations, and roaming in Canada & Mexico



Plus roaming in 15+ countries, and $10 long distance credit to 120+ destinations Disney+ (No Ads) Not included Included for six months Included

To access 5G and 5G Ultra Wideband speeds, you'll need to have a 5G-capable phone and be in a coverage area. You can check Verizon Wireless' coverage map here.

Get a Fourth Line Free

If you have four lines on your phone plan, know you can now get the fourth line free with any unlimited Total Wireless plan.

With this deal, you can get the following prices for four lines:

Base 5G Unlimited: $100/month ($25/line)

Total 5G Unlimited: $110/month ($27.50/line)

Total 5G+ Unlimited: $120/month ($30/line)

Total Wireless' multiline discounts are a great way to save on unlimited service on Verizon's network. Plus, when you sign up as a new customer, your monthly plan price will be guaranteed for five years as long as the lines stay active. That means you can get unlimited service for four lines as low as $25/line guaranteed for five years.

Free 5G Phones for New Customers

New customers switching to Total Wireless are now eligible for a selection of free 5G phones online.

To get this deal, you'll have to verify your identity online through a third-party company (Veriff) on Total Wireless' website. Then, you can choose the Total 5G Unlimited or 5G+ Unlimited plan to get a free device. You'll also have to activate your new device by transferring your current phone number to Total Wireless.

When I checked out the current selection of free 5G phones, I found:

Samsung Galaxy A03s (full price: $79.99)

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (full price: $79.99)

Moto g 5G 2024 (full price: $79.99)

Moto g power 5G 2024 (full price: $149.99)

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (full price: $149.99)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (full price: $279.99)

You’ll still have to pay the device’s taxes & fees, but the base price will be waived if you meet the deal’s requirements.

You can check out the full selection of available phones and free phone deal details here.

$200 Off Upgrades Every Year

Lastly, Total Wireless has introduced Total Rewards. The rewards system gives subscribers a $200 Anniversary Credit that can be applied toward any 5G phone after 12 consecutive months of plan payments.

To get this deal, you'll need to activate a new line of service on any Total Wireless unlimited plan and enroll in Total Rewards. Each line enrolled in Total Rewards is eligible to earn Upgrade Bonuses.

After six consecutive service plan purchases while enrolled in Total Rewards, you'll be awarded a $100 Upgrade Bonus that can be used towards the purchase of a new 5G phone. After 12 consecutive months, you'll receive an additional $100 Upgrade Bonus. This bonus can be combined with your six-month bonus to apply $200 toward a new 5G phone. Alternatively, you can use it to pay for one month of service (the lowest-priced plan purchased over the 12-month period.)

To avoid losing your Upgrade Bonuses, you have to use them by the end of your 18th consecutive month. Otherwise, your Upgrade Bonuses will expire 6 months after you receive your 12-month Upgrade Bonus.

Total Wireless: A Cheaper Alternative to Verizon Wireless

Compared to Verizon Wireless’ postpaid unlimited plans, Total Wireless offers cheaper prices for unlimited access to the same network.

Verizon Wireless' Unlimited Welcome costs $65 for one line, or $120/month for four lines with autopay discounts. Alternatively, Total Wireless offers unlimited plans beginning at $40 for one line, or you can get four unlimited lines for $100/month.

While Total Wireless doesn't offer the cheapest unlimited plans overall for one line (Visible and Boost Mobile offer unlimited data for $25/month for one line and Mint Mobile offers unlimited data with 40GB of high-speed for $30), getting four lines of unlimited data for $100/month is always a good deal. Plus, the price is now guaranteed for five years for new customers.

Other prepaid phone plans that offer four lines with unlimited data for $100/month include:

For more options, check out our top picks for the best family phone plans. You can also see our top picks for one line as well as our top picks for the best overall cell phone plans here.

To learn more about Total Wireless before you make the switch, be sure to read our full review.

