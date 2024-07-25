CLEAR Brings TSA Pre-Check Enrollment to 6 More Airports

Security identity company CLEAR has expanded its official TSA PreCheck enrollment locations to six new airports across the country this week. CLEAR has been focused on expanding enrollment locations since it became a TSA PreCheck enrollment provider earlier this year.

CLEAR Expands TSA PreCheck Enrollment Locations

Here are the six new enrollment locations:

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP)

Will Rogers World Airport (OKC)

Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport (DFW)

Travelers who are TSA PreCheck members enjoy a more efficient security screening process when traveling by air. This includes the ability to keep shoes, belts and light jackets on when going through security and keep electronics and liquids in carry-on bags.

You can apply for TSA PreCheck for five years through CLEAR for $77.95. And you can renew your TSA PreCheck through CLEAR for $77.95 in-person or $68.95 online.

What Exactly Is CLEAR?

Yes, CLEAR is a new streamlined provider for getting your TSA PreCheck, but they also offer their own, unique clearance: CLEAR Plus which uses biometrics to identify travelers and move them directly to the front of the security line.

For the fastest way to your gate at the best value, you can bundle a one-year CLEAR Plus with TSA PreCheck for $199.95, a 35% saving. After the first year, CLEAR Plus Membership renews at $189 annually.

TSA PreCheck vs. CLEAR

Do you need both?

They are similar, but unique and work well together. Clear Plus speeds you to the front of the security line, while TSA PreCheck moves you more quickly through the actual screening process (keep those shoes on!).

TSA PreCheck is less expensive ($78 vs. $189 for CLEAR) and membership is for five years vs. one year with CLEAR.

TSA PreCheck is currently available at more than 200 airports with 90+ participating airlines nationwide. The biometric CLEAR Plus program is currently available at over 50 airports nationwide.

TSA PreCheck only allows you to expedite your airport security experience, but CLEAR can speed up your entry into airports, stadiums and other entertainment venues.

You may have a credit card that will provide a statement credit towards the TSA PreCheck application or renewal fee (Global Entry too).

Have questions? CLEAR has an extensive FAQ section and answers.

Find CLEAR's in-person TSA PreCheck enrollment locations and hours here.

TSA PreCheck vs. CLEAR vs. Global Entry

In addition to TSA PreCheck and CLEAR, Global Entry also exists. Which is best: TSA PreCheck, CLEAR or Global Entry?

CLEAR saves you time going through domestic security screenings, while Global Entry saves you time at customs and immigration upon arrival in the U.S. after traveling internationally.

If you travel both domestically and internationally, choose Global Entry since membership includes TSA PreCheck membership (TSA PreCheck does not include Global Entry membership).

Final Thought

If you travel just once or twice a year internationally and want to save money, you can still save time through customs on your return to the U.S. with the free app: Mobile Passport Control. My travel pal used the MPC app and her wait time was considerably less than mine using Global Entry!

The post CLEAR Brings TSA Pre-Check Enrollment to 6 More Airports appeared first on Clark Howard.