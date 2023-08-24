Clark Howard’s 4 Tips on How To Get the Best Price Possible

No matter how much you want or need an item, money expert Clark Howard wants you to get the lowest price possible.

One of the best and easiest ways to do that is to comparison shop. But how do you go about it?

"You must comparison shop," Clark says. "And there are lots of ways to do that on the websites and apps of the particular, individual stores."

Let’s say your top places to shop are Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot. If you’re looking for a particular item — let’s say an 8-inch OXO nonstick frying pan — those retailers may have it at various price points. Here’s what I found.

Prices are good as of August 24, 2023

If the price and product are what you're looking for, you may be ready to buy right then and there. On the other hand, if you take a few more minutes you might be able to beat the lowest price you've been able to find thus far.

For example, ClarkDeals.com has the OXO Good Grips Pro 8″ 3-layered frying pan for $22!

In addition to searching the internet, Clark has some additional, specific tips to make sure you are scoring the best possible deal.

How To Comparison Shop: 4 Easy Steps That Work

1. Look At Sales Flyers

Clark says because retailers put their sales flyers on their websites, going online will tell you what’s a deal and what’s not.

“It’s so easy now where you can look electronically at these flyers and see that this one is selling this, that one is selling that and the best thing is you want to do that before you set foot inside a store,” Clark says.

For example, the sales flyers for Costco and Aldi, two of Clark's favorite stores, show many items on sale.

Aldi Sales Flyer

Screenshot via aldi.com

2. Download Store Apps

Many store apps have cheaper prices than what you'll find on the website or inside the physical store. Like the best fast-food restaurant apps, retailers incentivize the downloading of their apps by showing you exclusive deals there.

For example, stores like CVS and Office Depot have app-only deals that won't be listed on their respective websites or in the physical stores.

Screenshot via CVS app

3. Make a List

Clark wants you to use discernment by focusing on some key items rather than buying every deal you see.

“Even if you’re someone who hates lists, have a list,” Clark says. “Very important. If you get inside the store, like a Walmart or Target and they have displays, there will be true doorbuster items that are just a steal, but there will be other things in that sea of merchandise.”

4. Buy What’s In (Not Necessarily High-End)

Everybody typically shops on the aisles and racks that feature the newest items, but you may be able to find some hidden deals away from the crowds.

When it comes to clothing, you might want to check out the clearance section. There you’ll find deals on last season’s garments.

For cell phones, Clark wants you to consider models that are one or two generations behind the newest ones. That's where the deals are!

Final Thoughts

Should you always buy an item on sale? Not if you want to curb impulse buying, which could cause you to bust your budget.

"Don't buy an item just because it's a great deal," says ClarkDeals.com Managing Editor Charis Brown. "Buy it because you need it or really want it."

But before you buy it, make sure you comparison shop so that you know you're getting the best deal.

