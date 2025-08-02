Sections
WATCH
67
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Video
2 Investigates
Sports
Community
House 2 Home
Steals and Deals
Destinations Discovered
News
Local News
Elections
Consumer
Download News App
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Current Conditions
Stormtracker 2HD Radar
5 Day Forecast
Hour by Hour
Pollen Count
School Closings
Report Closings
Free Weather App
Video
Watch Live
WSB Now
24/7 Severe Weather Team 2
WSB 24/7 News
The $pend $mart Stream
Cheddar
Law & Crime
Curiosity NOW
Gusto TV
2 Investigates
Sports
High School Football
Athlete of the Week
Scholar Athlete
Lottery Results
Community
Family 2 Family
Local Programs
Share Your Pics!
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Destinations Discovered
Traffic
Things 2 Do
Trending
Travel
North GA Mountains
Fernbank Museum
Contests
WSB-TV Contests
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Action News Staff
What's On WSB-TV
Speakers Bureau
EEO statement
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
House 2 Home
Celebrity
WSB Now
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video
Clark Howard
The Best Cell Phone Plan Deals in August
By
Dallas Cox
August 01, 2025 at 8:12 pm EDT
By
Dallas Cox
August 01, 2025 at 8:12 pm EDT
The post
The Best Cell Phone Plan Deals in August
appeared first on
Clark Howard
.
0
View Comments
Most Read
Grandmother dies in crash on way home from visiting infant grandson in South Fulton
Bartow County student dies days before starting high school
Deputies search Georgia home for wanted woman. They found more than clothes hidden in a dresser
Popular 1980s actor Loni Anderson of the hit TV series 'WKRP in Cincinnati' has died
UGA research shows invasive species of spiders in Georgia may also be cannibals