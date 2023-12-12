What happens if a cruise line changes your itinerary or a tour company cancels? You may be out of luck. Hear Clark's NEVER RULE on travel insurance. Also today, a price trend is your friend. Mattress oversupply means deals. But there's a requirement you should adhere to when buying.

Travel Insurance: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Mattresses Deals: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 12.12.23 Subject To Change: When Travel Providers Cancel / Mattress Deals appeared first on Clark Howard.