12 Best New Products at Costco in December

It is no secret that money expert Clark Howard loves all things Costco. It is easy to see why with staples like their Tire Center and Optical Department as well as a constant array of new inventory.

As a superfan of Costco myself, I love walking through the store and discovering fresh, new products. Sometimes, these products are from top-name brands. Sometimes, they are from small, local companies. Regardless, it is all part of the fun.

New Products at Costco This Month

Each month, I will take a look at the newest Costco products. While the majority will be under $100, if I find a particularly good deal, I will let you know about it.

Remember: Costco products are not guaranteed to be there from month to month, so if you discover a new product that you can’t live without, be sure to snag it.

This month I am tilting my focus toward the direction of holiday gift-giving and essentials to help with upcoming holiday plans.

Kirkland Signature Logo Pet Hoodie

Why I chose this:

I had to kick off this list with a gift for our four-legged friends. The Kirkland Signature pet hoodie is a new item at Costco, and it is going fast! I mean fast! It was available online off and on several times in the past few days. However, my local store had a healthy supply so be sure to check there if you can't snag them online.

There is a disclaimer that they may be cheaper in person and that was true at my local Costco: $2 cheaper coming in at $12.99.

Kirkland Signature Caramel S’Mores Clusters

Why I chose this:

I am not an expert on novelty snacks, but a Costco employee was chatting me up about these Caramel S'mores Clusters.

I picked these up as a treat for family visiting from out of town. We gave these clusters ten thumbs up! They exceeded my expectations by a long shot, and when I stepped back into my club, I made it a point to thank the associate for their recommendation. Give these a try!

Coming in at $11.99 per bag online, these are selling in-club for $8.99 per bag.

Homedics Air Shiatsu Max Foot Massager with Heat

Why I chose this:

This is a 2-part answer. The first part was because it looked incredible after making several passes through the store. But the biggest reason was because it would make a wonderful gift at a great price. Similar ones are being sold online at Kohl's and Amazon for around the same price. But if you can pick this up in person, you can find them for $12 cheaper, making the price $117.99.

Hallmark Holiday Recyclable Gift Bags, 20-count

Why I chose this:

Gift bags are expensive! But this pack of 20 bags comes in all shapes and sizes with various themes, making the total cost less than $1 per bag. Perfect for holiday gifting without breaking the bank.

Traveler’s Choice Granville II 2-piece Luggage Set

Why I chose this:

When I was in the store, I saw a bunch of different luggage sets. Upon checking online, I noticed this was one of December's most viewed Costco products. Paired with incredible reviews and a great price, this set is worth checking out.

Izod Men’s Soft Wash Essentials Button-Up Shirt

Why I chose this:

Costco periodically sells the Izod brand as jackets, shorts, and even button-up shirts. I wanted to add this to the top holiday finds list because of the fantastic price and wide selection of sizes and colors. This is a sharp-looking shirt for the price.

Assorted Sporting Events

Why I chose this:

Chances are you know a sports enthusiast. In my family, we are always divided on the teams that we support. I am an Atlanta Falcons fan, while one brother loves the Dallas Cowboys. My other brother loves the Denver Nuggets, while I cheer for the L.A. Lakers.

No matter what team you support, this deal from Costco is a great way to bring sports-loving families together and offers discounted tickets to a wide range of sporting events.

Costco just added seven new sporting events for the new year, but hurry! These may go fast.

Ferrara’s Bakery 8 in. Tiramisu Cake, 2-pack

If you find yourself in NYC often, like me, you may have had a chance to visit the world-famous Ferrara Bakery.

Costco now sells a 2-pack of their 8-inch Tiramisu cake! Each cake serves 10-12 people. While this is not a budget dessert option, it will be cheaper than a trip to NYC and will be a treat for the whole family.

VOLT Landscape Lighting 9-piece Path & Area Light Brass LED Starter Kit

Why I chose this:

Despite the $599.99 price tag, this landscape lighting set is a great value and will improve the curb appeal of your home. It also includes a lifetime warranty.

I looked online, and you save over $100 buying at Costco vs. directly from the manufacturer. Amazon sells a similar one by the VOLT brand for hundreds of dollars more.

Note that this kit is only available online.

Connect 4 Giant Edition

Why I chose this:

Are the kids coming home from college? Maybe they are home for the winter break? Costco is selling this Giant Connect 4 game! I have to say this looks pretty awesome. Based on the description, it shows all-weather material and is easy to put together.

I called my local Costco and I was told it was on the way to the store. I will give an update if I can snag a picture.

Nutribullet Centrifugal Juicer Pro

Why I chose this:

With the year ending and new resolutions being put in place for 2024, healthier eating and drinking come to mind. While this juicer is $99.99 on Costco.com, it is $20 cheaper in the store which is on par with other retailers right now.

Lovesac Sac Bundle with Squattoman and Footsac

Why I chose this:

I have been intrigued by the furniture at Lovesac but was discouraged by the high prices. Fear not as Costco now sells select pieces, including this bundle.

This is a limited-time deal at Costco that ends on Dec. 24. But for now, you can snag this set for $649.99. Lovesac sells a similar one directly on their site for nearly double the Costco price! If you have been on the fence and want to try it, now is the time.

If you decide it isn't for you, don't forget: Costco has one of the most generous return policies out there!

Final Thoughts

This is just the tip of the iceberg for December. As of today December 5, 2023 there are more than 200 new items available at Costco.com.

Be sure to check back every month as we update this list. Also, check out our social media channels to see me walking the store and showcasing some of these new products.

Can't wait until next month? You can find even more great Costco deals at Clark Deals right now.

Not a Costco member? Check out these things that will pay for your Costco membership!

Have you tried any of these items recently or know of any others that Costco has added? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

The post 12 Best New Products at Costco in December appeared first on Clark Howard.