11.08.23 Airbnb And Short-Term Rental Restrictions / Lab Created Diamonds

Clark tells you how Airbnb‘s legal battles and new restrictions affect both customers and landlords. Also in this episode, there are extreme changes going on in the jewelry business that can save you a fortune!
Mentioned on the show:
- TN Supreme Court delivers partial win for Airbnb in legal disputes with HOAs – USA TODAY
- 4 Ways To Stop Junk Mail
- [The Washington Post] Will you take this (lab-grown) ring? Prada hopes so.
- How 2023 became the year of the lab-grown diamond
- Clark.com – Cell Phones
- Should I Keep My Old Car or Buy a New Car?
- How To Plan a Trip: Clark's Best Travel Tips To Save Money
- Costco Travel: 5 Things To Know Before You Book
- How to Make a Disposable Razor Last 12 Months
Clark.com resources
