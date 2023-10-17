10.17.23 Data Privacy Rights In Force With New App / Uber Vs. Lyft

Have you given up on guarding your data & privacy online? Help has arrived. Clark reviews a new app from Consumer Reports that works to delete or minimize your digital footprint, managing online privacy for you. Also in this episode, first hand observations on Uber vs. Lyft.
- Privacy App- Permission Slip: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Uber Vs. Lyft: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- [The Washington Post] Overwhelmed trying to protect your privacy? A new app does it for you.
- The Atlantic's Guide to Privacy
- California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) / State Right to be Forgotten Policy
- Judge Delays CA Data Privacy Law to 2024, says Consumer Watchdog
- Callable Certificate of Deposit (CD): What it Means, How it Works
- Best CD Rates for October 2023 – Up to 5.67% – Bankrate
- Clark.com – Best High-Yield Online Savings Accounts
- Sam's Club® Mastercard® Review 2022: Earn 5% Back on Gas Purchases
- China price pressure offers hope of Christmas cheer for western shoppers
- 9 New Cell Phone Deals in October
- How to Buy a Used Car in 7 Steps
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
