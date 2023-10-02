10.02.23 Attention Holiday Shoppers! / Electronic Payments & Spend Control

October holiday shopping is Clark Smart this year. Clark surveys the retail landscape with money saving strategies involving bargain product categories. Early birds SAVE MORE! Also today – how we pay for things continues to change. As the use of cash & checks fades into history, modern forms of payment are evolving into biometrics. Electronic methods often mean we lose track of our spending. Not cool.
- Factbox: U.S. retailers unveil hiring plans ahead of holiday shopping season
- Christmas is on hold: Stores' holiday hiring plans are the lowest since 2008
- Amazon's New Challenge: Bargain Retailers That Are Playing a Different Game
- Christmas shopping starts earlier every year – here's why, and how to shop smart — The Conversation
- Planning To Spend Less on Gifts This Holiday Season? Join The Club
- Clark Deals – Today's Best Deals of the Day
- Amazon.com faces an array of US consumer, state antitrust lawsuits
- Why You Might Want To Dump Your Delta Credit Card Now
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: 6 Things To Know in 2023
- Why Clark Howard Added This Credit Card to His Wallet in 2022
- Paper checks are dead. Cash is dying. Who still uses them?
- Airline consolidators / The Complete Guide to Business Class Flights
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
