10 Best New Products at Costco in May

It is no secret that money expert Clark Howard loves all things Costco. It is easy to see why with staples like their Tire Center and Optical Department as well as a constant array of new inventory.

As a superfan of Costco myself, I love walking through the store and discovering fresh, new products. Sometimes, these products are from top-name brands. Sometimes, they are from small, local companies. Regardless, it is all part of the fun.

New Products at Costco This Month

Each month, I will take a look at the newest Costco products. While the majority will be under $100, if I find a particularly good deal, I will let you know.

Remember: Costco products are not guaranteed to be there from month to month, so if you discover a new product that you can’t live without, be sure to snag it.

With Mother’s Day this weekend, and Father’s Day around the corner, I am showcasing new items that could be great gifts as well as some other practical and fun finds.

Zevo Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit, 2 Devices + 6 Refills

Why I chose this:

I have noticed Zevo has been heavily marketed lately in magazines and TV advertisements. As I was meandering through the store, I could not help but notice that Costco now sells Zevo! This is perfect for these upcoming months when you tend to air out your house or have windows open for cool night air.

The Zevo system permanently traps insects, from house flies to fruit flies and even little gnats. As I was reading the box, I noticed that it is odorless and mess-free. In the box, you receive two devices and six refills. Check it out!

Wrap-It Storage Straps 18-piece Set

Why I chose this:

This item called out to me when I was in my local store. The words functionality and timely came to mind. Let me explain.

Imagine the convenience of these heavy-duty straps in your garage or home. They can easily bundle your computer or power cords, keeping your space neat and organized. In my humble opinion, I think these would make a FANTASTIC Father's Day gift or gift for someone you know who loves (or even needs) organization. These heavy-duty straps can hold up to 50lbs, offering endless possibilities for use!

I did a little side research into this brand and it is a family-owned business with an incredible story out of Minnesota. Not only do I love Costco, but I love supporting family-owned businesses. Check them out.

Tea Forté Single Steeps Tea Tasting & World of Tea, 2-pack

Why I chose this:

With Mother’s Day this weekend, I wanted to showcase something that would make an excellent gift for mom or the mom in your life.

I have tried Tea Forté before, and the quality is unparalleled. This particular tea set comes in a box showing the different regions where the tea came from. You will receive not just one pack but two! Each box contains 15 teas from 5 different locations.

It is important to note that gift messaging is available for this item during the checkout process, which is perfect if shipping is important.

Tiger 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer

Why I chose this:

This is another excellent gift if you know someone who likes to prepare rice-based dishes, or maybe you are that person. I know I am guilty of that.

This cooker prepares 1 to 5.5 cups at a time with ten cooking settings. The bowls come with fill instructions printed right on them. There is also a pretty nifty feature to keep the rice warm if not served immediately.

These are selling for $89.99 in club and $99.99 online. If you are interested and near a Costco, it is worth the $10.00 savings to check this out in person.

Camp Kitchen Kit, 24-piece Set

Why I chose this:

Are you on the go this summer? Are you thinking about camping or maybe having a cookout somewhere other than your home? This is the ultimate kit for you! Costco is selling this 24-piece kitchen set designed for chefs on the go. It contains forks, spoons, knives, tongs, a serving spoon, a cheese grater, a spatula, and more! It packs away nicely in a carrying case, perfect for storage or transport.

This set is going for $59.99 online. I did try to find this in my local club, but I was unsuccessful.

32 Degrees Youth 2-pack Linen Short

Why I chose this:

32 Degrees is a popular brand on clarkdeals.com. These shorts come in a two-pack in different colors and sizes. For $14.99, you will receive two shorts with front pockets and an elastic waistband.

Delta Children Tree Bookcase

Why I chose this:

As I walked into Costco, I immediately spotted this bookshelf. It is stunning in person, and I immediately thought of my nephew for his bedroom. Approximately 4 feet tall, it has several shelves for books and knickknacks.

I was going to order it online and have it shipped directly to his house but discovered that it is $20 more expensive to purchase online vs in club. The in-club price is $119.99, and the online is $139.99. Assembly is required but seems manageable, and the parts interlock and fasten together.

Cascade Mountain Tech Ultralight Extra-large Table, 2-pack

Why I chose this:

This is the perfect camping or backyard BBQ companion! Super lightweight (3.2 lbs) and easy to assemble, this extra-large table comes with a carry bag and even 2 cup holders!

You’re probably wondering, how does this stay grounded? There are little feet that help keep the table level on soft ground.

EasyOn Gutter Guard

Why I chose this:

Spring projects are in full swing. One chore that I do not like doing is cleaning my gutters. It is a must, though, for a variety of reasons. Hiring companies to clean or install gutter guards is a hassle, not to mention expensive.

I found these at Costco and was able to check out the ease of setup. They come with special tape and screws for maximum security. There are a variety of sizes to fit a wide range of roofs. The company boasts that over 250,000 homes have been protected so far, and these come with a 25-year warranty! I would love to know that my gutters are good to go for the next 25 years.

Giant Sea Serpent Kids Inflatable Sprinkler

Why I chose this:

I saw this giant sea serpent hanging from the ceiling at Costco. It was not only gigantic but adorable! This sea serpent is over 5 feet long and over 6 feet tall, perfect for kids to run underneath to keep cool this summer. There are three sprinkler sections, and are you concerned about stability? There are built-in water chambers that keep it grounded.

It looks like a great time. The online price of $57.99 includes shipping and handling.

Final Thoughts

This is just the tip of the iceberg for May. As of today May 7, 2024, there are more than 227 new items at Costco this month.

