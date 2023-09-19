Thanks to the sheer magnitude of retail theft, until solutions are found, we'll continue to see more items under lock & key in many retail stores.
Mentioned on the show
- Dollar Tree said theft is such a problem it will start locking up items or stop selling them altogether
- The Best International Phone Plans
- Google Fi Wireless Review: Things To Know Before You Sign Up
- Google Fi Wireless: Free Trial and New Plan Perks
- How To Freeze Your Credit With Experian, Equifax and TransUnion
- How Do You Decide if You Should Buy a Leased Vehicle When the Lease Ends?
- What Are Index Funds?
- Best Financial Advisors in 2023
- Wills & Funerals Archives – Clark Howard
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 09.19.23 Retail Theft Is A Plague / Ask Clark appeared first on Clark Howard.