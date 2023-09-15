09.15.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / The Credit Card Competition Act

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today, the U.S. has the highest credit card processing merchant fees in the world – the system that feeds credit card rewards. Clark explains the industry battle surrounding the proposed Credit Card Competition act of 2023, which would allow free market competition for merchant processing. Learn what's at stake and where Clark stands on getting U.S. fees aligned with the world standard.

Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2

The Credit Card Competition Act: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

