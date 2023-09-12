09.12.23 Open Enrollment & The New HSA / WARNING: The Many Faces of Private Placement Investing

As the enrollment period for health insurance approaches, an underused option offers new opportunity involving the best savings plan offered in America. Clark explains. Also, another entity promising big returns in real estate made off with investor money. Clark amplifies his warning against private placement investing – which comes in many forms, including this crowd funding real estate company gone bust.
- Is An HSA Right For You? Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Beware Private Placement Investing: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- WSJ – The Healthcare Plan Most People Should Buy—and Why They Don't
- WSJ: Couples Can Soon Put Over $10,000 a Year Into Health Savings Accounts
- What Is an HSA Account and How Does It Work?
- Raisin Review: Can You Trust This Online Savings Marketplace?
- Price Drop on Used Electric Cars: Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Real-Estate Deal Gone Bad Hits Popular Crowd Funder – The Wall Street Journal.
- Should You Buy an Extended Warranty on Your Car?
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
