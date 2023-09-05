Car thieves are going high-tech to get around anti-theft technology. Clark explains 2 simple ways to protect your vehicle, including inexpensive, widely available car key RFID signal blockers. Also today, an important privacy warning for Venmo users and a key NEVER NEVER NOT EVER rule for using pay apps.
- Car Theft Protection: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Venmo Privacy Warning: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- To steal today's computerized cars, thieves go high-tech — The Conversation
- Clark.com – Best High-Yield Online Savings Accounts
- NYTimes: This Is a Reminder That You're Probably Oversharing on Venmo
- Do you use payment apps like Venmo, CashApp, or Zelle? Read this
- U.S. Senators Urge Regulators to Hold Zelle Accountable for Inadequate Protections to Stop Fraudulently Induced Payments
- How To Make Your Venmo Transactions Private
- T-Mobile: Credit Card Payments No Longer Include AutoPay Discounts
- Overdraft Protection: What Is It? Do You Really Need It?
- 9 Things on Deep Discount in September / Clark Deals
The post 09.05.23 Car Theft Tech Wars & Your Defense / A Venmo Privacy Warning appeared first on Clark Howard.