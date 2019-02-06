College student dies after slipping on ice on campus

SEATTLE, Wash. - A college student at the University of Washington has died after slipping and hitting her head on campus last week.
According to our Cox Media Group sister station KIRO7, the 19-year-old fell around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 31.
Police quickly responded and found the woman had suffered a serious head injury.
“The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Sadly, she passed away. We are all deeply stunned by this unfortunate accident. A next of kin notification is pending,” a University of Washington police spokesperson said.
The incident remains under investigation.
The University of Washington sent an alert to students and staff about the incident Wednesday morning.
KIRO7 contributed to this report.
