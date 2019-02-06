  • College student dies after slipping on ice on campus

    SEATTLE, Wash. - A college student at the University of Washington has died after slipping and hitting her head on campus last week.

    According to our Cox Media Group sister station KIRO7, the 19-year-old fell around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 31.

    Police quickly responded and found the woman had suffered a serious head injury.

    “The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Sadly, she passed away. We are all deeply stunned by this unfortunate accident. A next of kin notification is pending,” a University of Washington police spokesperson said. 

    The incident remains under investigation.

    The University of Washington sent an alert to students and staff about the incident Wednesday morning.

