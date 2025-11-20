For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Macon using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

First Choice Primary Care

- Address: 400 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201

Blue Lotus Ministries Inc.

- Address: 853 Elizabeth St, Macon, GA 31201

Trinity Vision Global

- Address: 106 stablegate lane, Bonaire, GA 31005

1315 Meriwether St. Griffin

- Address: GA 30224

Changing Lives Restoration Ministries

- Address: 1315 Meriwether Street, Griffin, GA 30222

You Are Not Alone Ministries

- Address: 425 Glengarry Chase, Covington, GA 30014

Thompson Thrift

- Address: 1400 JR Grant Blvd., McDonough, GA 30253

10400 Eagle Dr

- Address: Covington, GA 30014, United States

Lift Up Atlanta

- Address: 11622 Hastings Bridge Rd, Hampton, GA 30228

SHINE Shining on Autism across the Spectrum Inc ♻️

- Address: 11345 Tara Blvd Suite 243, Hampton, GA 30228

RESTORATION STOREHOUSE CENTER

- Address: CORE BUSINESS ACADEMY OFFICE, 1400 Parker Road SE, Conyers, GA 30094

Restoration Community Ministries

- Address: 3057 Walt Stephens Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Core Business Academy

- Address: 1226 Royal Drive Southwest, Suite M, CONYERS, GA 30094

Community Movement Awareness, Inc.

- Address: 4201 Windermere Drive, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Grow GIve Prosper ♻️

- Address: 4443 Rex Rd, Rex, GA 30273