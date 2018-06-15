  • Traditional vs online banks: This chart shows how $5,000 can grow over 10 years

    By: Mike Timmermann

    Updated:

    A few months ago, money expert Clark Howard and the entire team at Clark.com encouraged you to switch to a better bank — with higher returns, lower fees and better customer service.

    If you haven’t gotten around to it yet, we’ve come up with an eye-opening chart that may give you some motivation.

    Savings rates: The difference between online and traditional banks

    Here’s the bottom line: Online banks typically offer much higher interest rates on their savings accounts compared to the “big banks,” so why would you leave that money on the table?

    Here’s a roundup of some of the savings rates, as of June 2018:

    Traditional banks 

    • Bank of America: 0.03%
    • Chase: 0.01%
    • Wells Fargo: 0.01%
    • Citi: 0.06%

    Online banks

    • Ally Bank: 1.65%
    • American Express: 1.65%
    • Discover Bank: 1.65%
    • Capital One 360: 1.60%

    Let’s say you open up a savings account at one of the big banks and deposit $5,000, then fund an online savings account with $5,000 as well.

    At today’s interest rates, here’s how much money you’d have after 10 years with no other contributions:

    Numbers from Investor.gov’s compound interest calculator

    You could earn $5 or $774 on your initial $5,000 deposit. The choice is yours! Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to choose and switch to a better bank for you.

