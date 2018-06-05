  • Survey: These cities are home to the most ‘Bridezillas'

    By: Craig Johnson

    Updated:

    If you’ve ever gotten married or been involved in a big wedding, you know all about the nerves, jitters and general uptight-ness that can consume the bridal party and their families in the months and weeks leading up to the big day.

    The term “Bridezilla” was coined to describe a too-be-married woman who gets a little too caught up (some might say obsessed) with making her big day perfect. According to a new survey, they are legion — and they may actually be thriving in the city where you live or one near you.

    The survey, conducted by the WE TV network (conveniently home to a reality TV show called Bridezillas), revealed the top 15 media markets where Bridezilla behaviors are most prominent.

    These cities have the highest concentration of ‘Bridezillas’

    According to a WE TV blog post on the findings, the term “Bridezilla” is about empowerment and taking control of your wedding. So, if you happen to know a bride (or groom) who fits the bill, hopefully they’ll say “I do” to your assessment.

    Here are the top 15 “Bridezilla” cities, according to WE TV.

    1. New York City
    2. San Francisco
    3. Detroit
    4. Houston
    5. Tampa
    6. Minneapolis
    7. Philadelphia
    8. Seattle
    9. Dallas
    10. Los Angeles
    11. Atlanta
    12. Chicago
    13. Boston
    14. Washington, D.C.
    15. Phoenix

    Money expert Clark Howard’s daughter recently tied the knot herself and — far from a Bridezilla — here’s how she saved a ton of $$$ on her wedding.

