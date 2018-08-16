Recall alert: 235,000 hair dryers sold by Walmart, Amazon pose burn and fire hazard

Xtava LLC, a domestic distributor of Chinese-made hair dryers, is voluntarily recalling a quarter-million units following hundreds of reports of dangerous overheating.
CPSC: Burns and shocks reported by 20 people
The recall involves Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers that were sold on Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other websites from October 2014 through August 2018 for between $15 and $60.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports Xtava has received 193 reports of the hair dryers “overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire.” That included 18 reports of burns and two reports of the hair dryers causing a minor electrical shock.
Look for the following SKU/model numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002 or XTV010002N on the recalled units. But note this well: Xtava says not all units have a label with a model number.
If that’s the case for you, you may be better off relying on sight to determine if your hair dryer is involved in this recall:
In addition to being sold as individual units, Xtava reports the hair dryers were also sold as part of the following hair-care kits for between $20 and $80:
- Black Curly Hair Kit Allure supreme with Black Orchid
- White Curly Hair Kit Allure Supreme with White Orchid
- White Allure Supreme with Pomona Goddess
- Black Allure Supreme Pro with Aurora Goddess
- White Curly Hair Kit + Clips
- Black Curly Hair Kit + Clips
If you believe you have a hair dryer covered by this recall, stop using it immediately and go online to the Xtava website for further instructions on receiving a replacement.
