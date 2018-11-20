Recall alert: 100K pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli

A Utah-based beef company is recalling 99,260 pounds of raw non-intact ground beef product after a sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.
Beef recall impacts 5 states
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Swift Beef Company of Hyrum, Utah, has recalled the following products that were shipped to California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
- 2,000 lb. – bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.
- 8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.
- 8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.
- 8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.
- 8-10 lb. – plastic wrapped chubs of “blue ribbon BEEF” Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.
All products were produced on October 24, though the E. coli contamination was not discovered until last week.
Fortunately, no one has reported falling ill after eating the potentially tainted meat.
Here are samples of the product labels provided by the USDA:
