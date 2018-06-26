  • New report: More people are satisfied with Chick-fil-A than any other restaurant chain

    By: Mike Timmermann

    Chick-fil-A appears to be doing something right! The restaurant chain that’s famous for its chicken sandwich is #1 for customer satisfaction, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s latest report.

    The study said both full-service and limited-service (fast food) restaurants are improving by revamping their menus and rolling out mobile ordering options.

    “As the economy improves, consumers have more money to spend, and they’re dining out more,” said David VanAmburg, Managing Director at ACSI. “At the same time, restaurants are adapting their menus and technology in line with shifting consumer preferences, as millennial tastes for fresh food, mobile ordering, and automated kiosks take hold. The bottom line: Restaurants are working hard to please consumers, and the latest ACSI scores show that it’s paying off.”

    ACSI: Chick-fil-A, Texas Roadhouse top restaurant customer satisfaction for 2018

    Chick-fil-A’s score of 87 on a 100-point scale was the highest across both restaurant categories. Its closest competitor among limited-service restaurants was Panera Bread with a score of 81.

    Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse’s 83 score was enough to capture the #1 spot among full-service restaurants. Cracker Barrel, which earned a score of 81, wasn’t too far behind.

    Take a look at the ACSI’s full rankings below to see where your favorite restaurant ended up…

    Full-service restaurants

    Company

    2017

    2018

    Full-service restaurants 78 81
    Texas Roadhouse 82 83
    All others (smaller chains) 78 81
    Cracker Barrel 84 81
    LongHorn Steakhouse 77 81
    Olive Garden 81 80
    Outback Steakhouse 80 79
    Red Lobster 81 79
    Red Robin 73 79
    TGI Fridays 76 79
    Applebee’s 79 78
    Chili’s 77 78
    Ruby Tuesday 78 78
    Denny’s 76 77

    Limited-service restaurants

    Company

    2017

    2018

    Limited-service restaurants 79 80
    Chick-fil-A 87 87
    All others (smaller chains) 82 82
    Panera Bread 82 81
    Papa John’s 82 80
    Pizza Hut 76 80
    Subway 81 80
    Arby’s 80 79
    Chipotle 79 79
    Domino’s 78 79
    Dunkin’ Donuts 79 78
    Starbucks 77 78
    KFC 78 77
    Little Caesars 78 77
    Wendy’s 76 77
    Burger King 77 76
    Jack in the Box 75 74
    Taco Bell 76 74
    McDonald’s 69 69

    The ACSI Restaurant Report 2018 on full-service and limited-service (fast food) restaurant chains is based on interviews with more than 22,000 customers. Read more at theacsi.org.

    Which restaurants have the best and worst service? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

