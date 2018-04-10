0 Kroger's next turnaround strategy: Hire 11,000 workers and boost wages

Still in the midst of a massive turnaround effort, Kroger plans to add 11,000 jobs to the payroll in 2018 while remaining focused on incremental wage growth for its employees.

Here’s the latest step in the Restock Kroger plan

The nation’s second-largest grocer behind Walmart will hire for 11,000 new positions this year, including 2,000 management roles, according to a press release.

Kroger — which owns and operates Ralphs, Dillons, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Owen’s, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Pick N’ Save, Copps, Metro Market and Mariano’s, in addition to its flagship stores — says it created 12,000 new jobs in 2016 and 10,000 new jobs in 2017.

So the new influx of positions is right in line with recent trends.

In addition, Kroger says it will invest $500 million in associate wages, as well as training and development, over the next three years.

The company says it recently bumped up pay to at least $10 per hour for associates in its hometown of Cincinnati and neighboring Dayton metro area. That wage will rise to $11 an hour after one year of service.

It’s all part of Kroger’s turnaround plan

Kroger is in the midst of a massive turnaround effort as it struggles with a changing competitive landscape. Amazon buying Whole Foods and new grocery discounters like Lidl in the marketplace have been two notable challenges.

To better compete, an ongoing strategy overhaul called “Restock Kroger” announced last year is now in play — and all of these developments are part of it.

The Restock Kroger initiative is centered around capital investments, a renewed commitment to employees and ongoing technology upgrades.

Here’s one tangible benefit for shoppers regarding that latter point: The “Scan, Bag, Go” pilot that popped up in 20 stores in 2017 will be expanded to 400 stores in 2018.

This technology lets you use a wireless hand-held device to scan items and bag them yourself as you’re going through the aisles. When you’re done, all it takes is a quick stop at checkout to settle up your bill and you’re out the door.

