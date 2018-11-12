0 Job alert: These 10 companies are hiring like crazy in November

The holidays are upon us, but that doesn’t mean the job opportunities grind to a halt!

In fact, looking for new work right now is actually a twofer: There’s less competition because other job hunters may wait out the Thanksgiving and Christmas period and we’re experiencing historically low unemployment.

RELATED: 30 jobs in 30 days: Work from home with Amazon Mechanical Turk

Affirm, Tuesday Morning, TransUnion are hiring right now!

If you’re looking for a new job in industries like retail, finance, tech or government, there are plenty of positions available right now, according to the job search website Glassdoor.

Here are 10 of the companies that Glassdoor says are hiring like crazy in November:

Open positions: Operations Specialist, Software Engineer, Risk Operations Agent, HR Business Partner, Senior Accountant, Director of Data Science Growth, Marketing Compliance and Fair Lending Officer, Training and Development Specialist, Engineering Manager & more.

Locations: New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Pittsburgh, PA & more.

Open positions: Restaurant Managers, Kitchen Managers, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Dishwashers, Bussers, Cashiers, Hosts & more.

Locations: Seattle, WA; Boston, MA; San Francisco, CA; Dallas, TX; Portland, OR; Kansas City, MO; Littleton, CO & more.

Open positions: Education Coordinator, Quality Assurance Analyst, Clinical Documentation Specialist, Director of Licensure & Certification, Accounts Receivable Representative, Senior Financial Reporting Analyst, Registered Nurse (RN), Chief Clinical Officer & more.

Locations: Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas, NV; Perris, CA; Houston, TX; Louisville, KY; Tampa, FL; Westminster, CO; Westminster, CO & more.

Open positions: Store Manager, Compensation Analyst, Allocation Analyst, Full-Time Assistant Manager, Marketing Coordinator, Assistant Buyer, Part-Time Store Associate, Cash Specialist, Staff Accountant & more.

Locations: Beaverton, OR; Jackson, MS; Quakertown, PA; Prescott, AZ; Venice, FL; Murphy, TX; Milwaukee, WI; San Luis Obispo, CA; Dallas, TX & more.

Open positions: DevSecOps, Senior / Lead Software Engineer, Manager of Internal Audit, Senior UX Designer, 3D Print Metal Field Service Engineer, Senior DevOps Engineer, Data Scientist & more.

Locations: New York, NY; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; San Francisco, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; Riverwoods, IL; Arlington, TX; Denver, CO & more.

Open positions: Global Analytics Lead, Mortgage Analytics Analyst, Lead Engineer, Data Developer, Application Engineer, Agile Product Owner, Associate Product Manager, Analytics Intern & more.

Locations: Boca Raton, FL; San Luis Obispo, CA; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA & more.

Open positions: Veterans Service Representative, RN, Social Worker, Women Veterans Program Manager, Pharmacy Technician, Staff Psychologist, Medical Technologist, Physician, Nurse Manager & more.

Locations: Baltimore, MD; Phoenix, AZ; Saint Paul, MN; Houston, TX; New York, NY; Johnson City, TN; Chicago, IL & more.

Open positions:Field Solutions Consultant, Account Manager, Agile HR Project Manager, Director – Strategic Partner Development, Email Marketing Manager, Client Service Manager, Product Marketing Manager & more.

Locations: New York, New York; Toronto, ON (Canada); Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA

Open positions: Product Support Specialist, Reporting and Data Analytics Engineer, Technical Program Manager – Product Certifications, Professional Services Consultant, Sales Representative, Cloud Success Readiness Manager & more.

Locations: Fort Lauderdale, FL; Raleigh, NC; Santa Clara, CA; Alpharetta, GA; Bethesda, MD; Parsippany, NJ & more.

Open positions: Programmer / Software Design Engineer (Entry Level), Unreal Game Developer, Hardware/Test Engineer – Optical Sensors, Senior Administrator, Systems Engineer – Reliability, MDA Lab Infrastructure Support & more.

Locations: Huntsville, AL; Baltimore, MD; Los Angeles, CA; Colorado Springs, CO & more.

See the full list of 20 companies hiring like crazy in November at Glassdoor.com.

Give your resume a makeover

To advance to the interview stage, you need to have a resume that hiring managers will notice! If you haven’t updated your resume in the past year, dust it off and update it so that you’re ready when the perfect job opportunity comes along.

Does your resume look anything like the one on the left? Follow Team Clark’s step-by-step guide to resume success!

More Clark.com job search resources:

Clark.com