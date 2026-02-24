ungvar // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Dalton metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Dalton metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Cisco, GA

- Typical home value: $188,493

- 1-year price change: -4.5%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#7. Crandall, GA

- Typical home value: $211,971

- 1-year price change: -3.8%

- 5-year price change: +30.7%

#6. Dalton, GA

- Typical home value: $236,618

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

#5. Tunnel Hill, GA

- Typical home value: $238,385

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.5%

#4. Chatsworth, GA

- Typical home value: $238,748

- 1-year price change: -1.6%

- 5-year price change: +39.2%

#3. Varnell, GA

- Typical home value: $259,410

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +51.0%

#2. Cohutta, GA

- Typical home value: $272,808

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.2%

#1. Rocky Face, GA

- Typical home value: $279,272

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +40.3%