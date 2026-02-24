Cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#9. Waynesville, GA
- Typical home value: $159,709
- 1-year price change: -3.0%
- 5-year price change: -12.3%
#8. Nahunta, GA
- Typical home value: $167,404
- 1-year price change: +1.3%
- 5-year price change: +7.4%
#7. Hortense, GA
- Typical home value: $191,621
- 1-year price change: +4.1%
- 5-year price change: +15.9%
#6. Hoboken, GA
- Typical home value: $206,897
- 1-year price change: +0.7%
- 5-year price change: data not available
#5. Brunswick, GA
- Typical home value: $247,861
- 1-year price change: -3.8%
- 5-year price change: +38.0%
#4. Darien, GA
- Typical home value: $268,015
- 1-year price change: -0.8%
- 5-year price change: +49.5%
#3. Townsend, GA
- Typical home value: $284,071
- 1-year price change: -0.4%
- 5-year price change: +44.3%
#2. Saint Simons Island, GA
- Typical home value: $671,713
- 1-year price change: +0.8%
- 5-year price change: +52.6%
#1. Sea Island, GA
- Typical home value: $4,334,973
- 1-year price change: -0.1%
- 5-year price change: +73.9%