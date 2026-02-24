Cities with the most expensive homes in the Rome metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Rome metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#5. Lindale, GA
- Typical home value: $186,445
- 1-year price change: +0.5%
- 5-year price change: +42.1%
#4. Rome, GA
- Typical home value: $224,052
- 1-year price change: +1.4%
- 5-year price change: +41.6%
#3. Silver Creek, GA
- Typical home value: $235,644
- 1-year price change: +0.2%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
#2. Cave Spring, GA
- Typical home value: $236,904
- 1-year price change: +2.6%
- 5-year price change: +35.2%
#1. Armuchee, GA
- Typical home value: $270,032
- 1-year price change: +5.6%
- 5-year price change: +37.7%